CCM Investment Advisers LLC Buys 436 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.92. 2,026,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Insiders acquired a total of 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

