CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $11.04 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 259,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after buying an additional 189,245 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,855. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,283,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,505,593.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,223 shares of company stock worth $5,451,984. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

