CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 5,963 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.16. 2,732,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,636. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

