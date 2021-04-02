Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Up 6.7%

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) was up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 1,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 747,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLDX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $903.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

