Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CPWHF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.48. 6,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $22.34.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Monday.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

