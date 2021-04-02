Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 522 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

