Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,808,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,531,000 after buying an additional 1,077,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

