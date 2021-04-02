CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$107.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIB.A. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$105.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.70. CGI has a 1-year low of C$74.99 and a 1-year high of C$105.76.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

