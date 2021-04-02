Charles J. Hynes Sells 816 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Citi Trends stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 82,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,239. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The company has a market cap of $852.99 million, a P/E ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 53.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 100.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

