Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of National Fuel Gas worth $34,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NFG opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $441.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.69 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

