Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $608.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $418.01 and a one year high of $681.71. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.09.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

