Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.93) Per Share

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $123,944.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,853.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 12,237 shares of company stock valued at $152,688 over the last ninety days.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

