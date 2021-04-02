Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHGG. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHGG. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 413,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,137,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -441.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

