Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at FBN Securities

FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.78.

CHGG stock opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. Chegg has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

