China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Shares Up 103.3%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) shot up 103.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. China Health Industries had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 34.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter.

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of health products. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams.

