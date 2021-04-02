Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $57,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $1,244,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 203.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,120 shares of company stock worth $75,555,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,438.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,444.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1,366.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $599.78 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,508.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

