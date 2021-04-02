Chromia Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $169.35 million and $58.57 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chromia

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

