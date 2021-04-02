Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.19.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $63.08 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

