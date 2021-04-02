Citigroup Begins Coverage on Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Isuzu Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

ISUZY opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 52.93% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

