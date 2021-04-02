Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.14. 15,251,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,654,939. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average of $57.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

