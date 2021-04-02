Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TBBK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 170,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

