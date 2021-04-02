Citigroup Increases The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target to $67.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

NYSE HIG opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,322,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,126 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

