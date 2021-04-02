Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $19.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Clarus alerts:

NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $62,591,598.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after acquiring an additional 141,273 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Clarus by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 210,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 86,054 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clarus by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 70,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.