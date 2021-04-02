Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of CLNE opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

