Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,419,000 after buying an additional 215,604 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after buying an additional 1,209,150 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,149,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,264,000 after buying an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,303,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,134. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,685.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

