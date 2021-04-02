Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,780,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

