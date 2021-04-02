ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 51.5% in March

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CTR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 17,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,231. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.
About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
