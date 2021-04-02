ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Short Interest Up 51.5% in March

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CTR stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. 17,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,231. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,083,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $165,000.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.