Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in March

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 28th total of 50,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci acquired 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 420,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,745,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,886,629. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

