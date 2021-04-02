Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHRS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 883,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,865. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

