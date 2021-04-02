CoinDeal Token Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, CoinDeal Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. CoinDeal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinDeal Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinDeal Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00053818 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 747.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00671242 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00069991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00028731 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Coin Profile

CoinDeal Token (CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinDeal Token is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinDeal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinDeal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.