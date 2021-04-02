Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Short Interest Update

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Comerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

CMA remained flat at $$71.74 during midday trading on Friday. 1,306,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,124. Comerica has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

