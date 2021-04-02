CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.68.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.
In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $15.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.
