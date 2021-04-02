Comparing Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy USA has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shift Technologies and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift Technologies N/A -483.02% -15.70% Murphy USA 3.14% 45.51% 14.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shift Technologies and Murphy USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift Technologies 1 0 5 0 2.67 Murphy USA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Shift Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 80.10%. Murphy USA has a consensus price target of $142.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. Given Shift Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Murphy USA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Shift Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Shift Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Murphy USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shift Technologies and Murphy USA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A Murphy USA $14.03 billion 0.28 $154.80 million $5.23 27.81

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Shift Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

