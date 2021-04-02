Comparing Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) & Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Unity Software (NYSE:U) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Twilio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Twilio and Unity Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 0 1 22 0 2.96 Unity Software 1 3 8 0 2.58

Twilio currently has a consensus price target of $443.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.05%. Unity Software has a consensus price target of $126.30, indicating a potential upside of 24.95%. Given Twilio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twilio is more favorable than Unity Software.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and Unity Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -26.01% -5.43% -4.53% Unity Software N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twilio and Unity Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $1.13 billion 52.90 -$307.06 million ($1.83) -192.37 Unity Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Unity Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio.

Summary

Twilio beats Unity Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

