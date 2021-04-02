Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,314.94

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,314.94 ($30.24) and traded as high as GBX 2,436 ($31.83). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,436 ($31.83), with a volume of 147,054 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on CCC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,482 ($32.43).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,221.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,314.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. This is an increase from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total transaction of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06). Also, insider Ros Rivaz purchased 799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,489 ($32.52) per share, with a total value of £19,887.11 ($25,982.64).

Computacenter Company Profile (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

