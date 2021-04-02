Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CCRDF opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Concordia Financial Group has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

About Concordia Financial Group

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

