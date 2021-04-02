Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $424.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 20.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

