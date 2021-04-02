ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

NYSE:COP opened at $54.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

