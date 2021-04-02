Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.36.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.