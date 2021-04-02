Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total transaction of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,012 shares of company stock worth $38,331,549. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.00. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.