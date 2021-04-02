Copa’s (CPA) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $80.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a 12 month low of $34.09 and a 12 month high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,001,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,431 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,116,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,715,000 after acquiring an additional 365,100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Copa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,186,000 after buying an additional 55,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,698,000 after buying an additional 382,635 shares during the last quarter.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

