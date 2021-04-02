Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report $3.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Core-Mark also reported sales of $3.94 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.38 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $17.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CORE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of CORE stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 262,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,504. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Core-Mark news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Core-Mark by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Core-Mark by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 1,295.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

