Corstar Holdings Inc Sells 1,386 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $147,123.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,544,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,649,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corstar Holdings Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 74 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $7,936.50.

On Friday, March 19th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 143 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $15,158.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 11,908 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $1,296,662.12.

On Friday, March 12th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,714 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $725,380.56.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 3,043 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $321,675.53.

On Monday, March 8th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $678,213.90.

On Thursday, March 4th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,204 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,467,841.36.

On Monday, March 1st, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,033 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $418,423.75.

On Thursday, February 25th, Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,287 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $437,531.22.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $104.61 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

