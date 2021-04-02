Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Cut by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Corteva were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

