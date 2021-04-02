CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Major Shareholder Sells $67,798.22 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $67,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Corp Peregrine also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Financial Corp Peregrine sold 34,332 shares of CPS Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $457,645.56.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Financial Corp Peregrine sold 13,596 shares of CPS Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $208,290.72.

Shares of CPSH opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CPS Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $174.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 1.75.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit