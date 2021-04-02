Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 290,059 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,570,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,023,000 after purchasing an additional 172,580 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,902,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,001,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $127,325.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David B. Gibber sold 4,746 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $183,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,991 shares of company stock worth $21,393,285 in the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

