Credit Suisse AG Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.64% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 922.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,544,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XPH opened at $50.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $34.14 and a 52-week high of $56.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

