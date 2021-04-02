Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after acquiring an additional 484,702 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,723 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 433.5% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,128,000.

Shares of IWV opened at $240.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.28 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.96 and a 200 day moving average of $218.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

