Credit Suisse AG Purchases 808 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCL. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Stepan by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Stepan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $129.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $131.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.20 million. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,764.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $99,324.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

