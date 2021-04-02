Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $145.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.80.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $143.40 on Tuesday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average is $175.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Seagen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $10,315,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Analyst Recommendations for Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

